TD Garden Honors Life Of Celtics Icon Tommy Heinsohn With Awesome Sign

The Boston Celtics world is mourning the death of legend Tommy Heinsohn — even TD Garden.

Heinsohn was a Celtics staple for 60-plus years both on and off the court. He died Tuesday at age 86.

So TD Garden, which has been the C’s home since 1995, lit a special sign Tuesday honoring the late legend’s life.

Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:

Heinsohn joined Mike Gorman as the color commentator for Celtics games in 1981 and broadcast from TD Garden since it first opened. The two regularly broadcast together for nearly four decades.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images