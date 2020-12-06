Watch Devin McCourty Return Blocked Field Goal For Touchdown Vs. Chargers

The Patriots’ special teams looked, well, special Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

New England concluded the first half with its second special teams touchdown of the Week 13 game, taking an impressive 28-0 lead into the break at SoFi Stadium.

The play came as New England’s Cody Davis blocked a 58-yard field goal attempt by Bolts kicker Michael Badgley and safety Devin McCourty scooped it up at the Los Angeles 44-yard line, taking it to the house.

McCourty’s score came after a punt return touchdown by Gunner Olszewski earlier in the first half. Cam Newton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, as well.

