Celtics Injury Report: Tristian Thompson Not Ruled Out Vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics will begin their 2020-21 season Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks, and with that, the first meaningful injury report of the season has hit the presses.

The Celtics on Tuesday ruled out three players — Kemba Walker, Romeo Langford and Tacko Fall — for their clash with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Walker and Langford’s respective statuses never were in doubt. And while Fall may be a fan-favorite, his absence isn’t exactly ground-breaking.

It does, however, mean that Tristian Thompson, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, could play in the season-opener for the Green.

Boston issued a positive update regarding Thompson over the weekend, and head coach Brad Stevens on Tuesday said the team was “hopeful” the ex-Cleveland Cavalier would be available. Signs seem to be pointing toward the fact he will be.

Here’s the official report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for opening night vs. Milwaukee (12/23):



Tacko Fall (Right Eye Irritation) – OUT

Romeo Langford (Right Wrist Surgery) – OUT

Kemba Walker (Left Knee Strengthening) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 22, 2020

The veteran center, whom the Celtics signed during the offseason, missed both of Boston’s preseasons games due to said hamstring injury.

The Celtics certainly would benefit from having him as they go up against the two-time NBA MVP and a Bucks team who is widely considered to be the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics and Bucks will tip off Wednesday from TD Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images