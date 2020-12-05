Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Seven Family Members Died From COVID-19

It’s been a tough year for Karl-Anthony Towns, to say the very least.

The Minnesota Timberwolves start lost his mother in April after she contracted COVID-19.

But she wasn’t the only family member Towns lost.

According to ESPN’s Malika Andrews, six additional family members have died from the virus.

“I’m the one looking for answers to try to keep my family well-informed and make all the moves necessary to keep them alive,” he said via Andrews.

Karl-Anthony Towns said that he “hasn’t been in a good place” since his mother went to the hospital. Towns said he’s lost 6 other family members to COVID.



Towns donated $100,000 to the Mayo Clinic shortly after his mother’s death in hopes to increase COVID-19 testing.

