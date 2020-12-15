Lamar Jackson ‘Didn’t Pull A Paul Pierce’ During Browns-Ravens MNF Game

Lamar Jackson had one heck of a game for the Baltimore Ravens against the Cleveland Browns.

And not just for his performance on the field.

The Ravens quarterback became, shall we say, the butt of some Twitter jokes after he was seen running to the locker room due to cramps. Jackson triumphantly returned when Trace McSorely went down with an injury only to throw the go-ahead touchdown.

Baltimore eked out the wild win in what probably was the most entertaining “Monday Night Football” game this season.

After the game, Jackson was asked about him leaving, and if he pulled a “Paul Pierce” when the Boston Celtics star needed a wheelchair to get to the locker room during Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals.

But that wasn’t the case.

“I didn’t pull a Paul Pierce,” he told reporters after the game, via the Ravens. “I was cramping.”

Jackson also explained when the cramping happened, even saying he “caught an attitude” because things weren’t going his way while he was being stretched out.

"I was cramping. Back in the locker room, when I saw Trace go down, I'm like I gotta go out there." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/Wxrw75inQp — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2020

At the end of the day, it all worked out in the Ravens’ favor.

Thumbnail photo via Scott Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images