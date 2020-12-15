Lamar Jackson Doubles Down On Reason For Exiting Ravens-Browns Game

Lamar Jackson wants to make one thing very clear about what went down Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Jackson exited the Baltimore Ravens-Cleveland Browns clash in the fourth quarter and quickly made his way back to the locker room. Baltimore’s quarterback didn’t appear to be hurt, and when the Ravens cited “cramps” as the reason for his removal, most assumed the reigning NFL MVP simply had to use the bathroom.

The third-year pro returned later in the frame and launched a go-ahead, 44-yard touchdown pass to Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Jackson’s heroics continued on the Ravens’ next possession when he marched his team downfield and paved the way for a game-winning, 55-yard field goal from Justin Tucker.

After the game, Jackson stressed he was dealing with cramps and did not “pull a Paul Pierce.” The dual-threat QB stood by his explanation later in the night on Twitter and noted he was battling through calf cramps, specifically.

🤣🤣Yall trippin I definitely wasn’t taking a 💩 https://t.co/Tf4zoFpQ15 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2020

Calf crampz fam believe me ain gotta cap — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2020

Whatever you say, Lamar.

The Ravens kept their playoff hopes alive by edging out the Browns. Jackson and Co. should be able to keep it rolling Sunday when they host the 1-12 Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images