NFL Rumors: Why Doug Pederson Benched Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz

With both of their names on the hot seat, Doug Pederson on Tuesday finally made the decision to bench quarterback Carson Wentz ahead of Week 14.

If Philadelphia Eagles fans calling for the change and discounting Wentz’ player apparel in stores weren’t enough, backup quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance in Week 13 against the Green Bay Packers was.

Replacing Wentz in the second half of the ugly loss, the rookie second-rounder showed flashes of potential. He completed five of his 12 passes for 109 yards with one touchdown and an interception.

And especially after the New York Giants and Washington Football Team pulled off big wins to separate themselves in the putrid NFC East, something had to give.

Pederson texted ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio to explain his decision, per colleague Field Yates.

“Same reason I made the switch in the game. We need a spark,” Pederson explained. “It’s not about one guy here. We all know we need to be better, coach and play. Doing this for the same reason; we need a spark, offense has been poor for many reasons. Opportunity for Jalen’s development. Still have great belief in Carson as a QB and leader of the team. We have to get him better and the offense as well.”

Hurts will get his first NFL start Sunday when the Eagles play the New Orleans Saints.

