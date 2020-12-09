Patriots Cut Recently Claimed Linebacker, Sign Two To Practice Squad

Jack Cichy’s New England Patriots tenure lasted less than one week.

The Patriots on Wednesday released Cichy, whom they claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday.

Cichy, who has a long history of injuries dating back to his college career at Wisconsin, never played or practiced with the Patriots. New England was granted a roster exemption for the 24-year-old linebacker while he completed his battery of COVID-19 tests.

The Patriots also added two players to their practice squad Wednesday, signing defensive back Dayan Lake and wide receiver Devin Smith.

Lake is an athletic undrafted rookie who played both safety and cornerback at BYU. He was in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams before being released during final cuts.