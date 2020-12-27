Tom Brady Calls Bucs’ First-Half Performance With 4 TDs ‘Pretty Good’

He only played one half for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, but it was the best first half of Tom Brady’s career.

The quarterback completed 22 of 27 passes and threw for four touchdowns in the first two quarters of a 47-7 win against the Detroit Lions.

His 348 passing yards marked the most he’s thrown in the first half of a game in his storied career, and finishing the game after recording his 36th touchdown of the season, he set a new franchise record.

“We played pretty good in the first half today,” Brady said, modestly, after the game via a transcript from the team.

The win also helped Tampa Bay clinch its first playoff berth since 2007, giving some of his teammates the opportunity to play in the post season for the first time.

But he knows the work isn’t done yet.

“(We) played really good the whole game. Blaine (Gabbert) went in and did a great job – it was great to see. A lot of guys made plays. Mike (Evans) made a bunch, Chris (Godwin) made a bunch, A.B. (Antonio Brown) made a bunch, Tyler (Johnson) made one, Ke’Shawn (Vaughn) made some, Leonard (Fournette) did. It’s just a great effort by the whole team. Just happy for all of us to win the game and it’s great to be 10-5. We were 7-5 at the Bye Week and then won three straight. It’s been really important and we’ve got another big one next week against Atlanta. Whatever happens after that is bonus for all of us.”

The Buccaneers play their last regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons, and if they win that game and the Los Angeles Rams fall to the Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay can earn the top Wild Card spot.

So though they’ve clinched the postseason, there is still seeding to play for.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Images