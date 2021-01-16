Bruins Wrap: Yegor Sharangovich Scores OT Winner For Devils With 1.7 Seconds Left

The New Jersey Devils needed 64 minutes and 58.3 seconds to beat the Boston Bruins.

But hey, whatever works.

Reaching overtime for the second straight game, it was the Devils emerging victorious this time around, securing a 2-1 win in a Saturday matinee at Prudential Center.

Yegor Sharangovich scored the winner with a mere 1.7 seconds to go after a save by Mackenzie Blackwood on the other end started a breakout for the Devils.

Patrice Bergeron scored the Bruins’ goal. Miles Wood had Jersey’s other tally.

Jaroslav Halak turned away 29 shots for Boston, while Blackwood made 27 saves for New Jersey.

The Bruins fall to 1-0-1 with the loss. The Devils climb to 1-0-1 with the win.

Here’s how it all went down.

ALL ABOUT WOOD

Although the Bruins got revenge on Wood for running Tuukka Rask on Thursday, Wood had a response of his own later in the period.

Mere seconds after puck drop, Kevan Miller hit Wood behind the net, then gave him an extra shove. Wood threw a glove down and when Miller whipped around, the two fought.

With just under four minutes to play in the period, the Bruins’ third line and top pairing failed to clear a puck from behind their net. Jack Hughes picked off the puck in the right circle and made his way to the point, where he slid it over to Ty Smith.

The blueliner wristed a puck towards the net, where there was a ton of traffic. Wood, with his left skate on the crease, got a piece of the puck and re-directed it past Halak at 16:15 for the only goal of the opening period.

DRAWING LEVEL

The search for their first 5-on-5 goal continued, but the Bruins did get a shorthanded tally in the second to go into the final period tied at one.

With just under four minutes left in the frame, a Matt Grzelcyk slap shot got through and beat Blackwood. But the goal quickly was waved off due to goalie interference from Craig Smith.

The Bruins challenged the call, and it was upheld, resulting in no goal and a penalty. That ended up working out OK for the Bruins, though.

While on the kill, Brad Marchand won a puck at the half boards and skated it out of the defensive zone. With Kyle Palmieri hounding him on the backcheck, Marchand fought through to gain the offensive zone and zip a pass to Bergeron, who launched a shorthanded one-timer home at 17:16.

It wasn’t all good news for the Bruins in the second, as they lost Ondrej Kase to an upper-body injury. He was designated as questionable for the rest of the game, but never returned.

THE JARO SHOW

With the game locked up at one, some sterling play from Halak sent the two sides into overtime.

Palmieri got a pair of borderline breakaway opportunities, but Halak was right there each time — including a gem just beyond the midway point.

The Bruins ended up in a tough spot with 84 seconds left in regulation, as a puck battle in the neutral zone resulted in Grzelcyk hooking Janne Kuokkanen to put Boston a man down.

Not due to a lack of opportunities for the Devils, but the Bruins held on to force overtime.