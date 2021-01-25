Bucs Players React To Tom Brady’s Instagram Video With Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady ain’t going nowhere.

Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday notched their third consecutive road playoff win, outlasting the Green Bay Packers 31-26 in the NFC Championship to reserve their spot in Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs’ star quarterback took to Instagram after the game, sharing a video of he and Rob Gronkowski sauntering to the team plane as Diddy’s “Bad Boy For Life” overlaid the clip. The video, of course, was a spin-off of the Instagram Brady shared after the New England Patriots’ AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.

Brady’s Tampa Bay teammates, as evinced by the post’s comment section, loved the remix.

Mike Evans: “😂 Too gangsta”

Devin White: “Haha litty 🤠🔥”

Tristan Wirfs: “Unreal 🤣‼️”

LeSean McCoy: “6 times OG”

A few of Brady’s former Patriots teammates chimed in as well.

Willie McGinest: “🔥🔥🔥”

Tedy Bruschi: “Boom 💥”

Brandon Bolden: “🙌🏾🙌🏾”

Mohamed Sanu: “😂🔥🔥”

Brady now is on to the 10th Super Bowl appearance of his remarkable NFL career. Ironically enough, Super Bowl LV will mark the Bucs’ first home game of these playoffs, as Brady and Co. will battle the Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Feb. 7.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Powers/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK Images