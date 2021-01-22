Celtics Injury Report: Aaron Nesmith Suffering With Back Spasm After Practice

Aaron Nesmith on Friday was downgraded from questionable to out ahead of the Boston Celtics game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The rookie was listed on the team’s most recent injury report with back spasms, which coach Brad Stevens says he watched him sustain in practice on Thursday.

Fortunately, though, the prognosis seems better than Stevens anticipated.

“He was doing some drills yesterday and just, you know, came up and all of a sudden tweaked it and then a spasm started from there,” Stevens said in his pregame media availability. “They don’t think it’s anything longterm, but I saw it happen. I was there when he kind of pulled up so I’m glad that they think that because I certainly was concerned when I saw him do that.”

Stevens added that he had no update on the status of Jayson Tatum, is also was ruled out of the first game the 22-year-old is eligible to play in since his reported bout with COVID-19 and extended time in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Tatum didn’t travel with the team to Philadelphia, and Stevens provided no insight as to if he’ll play Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers when the Celtics return to Boston.

Carsen Edwards also remains out due to health and safety protocols, and the same goes for Romeo Langford as he continues to recover from his right wrist surgery.

Tip off between the Celtics and 76ers is at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images