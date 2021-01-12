Tom Brady Offers Heartfelt Praise To Washington’s Alex Smith For Being ‘Inspiration’

Alex Smith unfortunately was not able to take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday despite being a key reason why the Washington Football Team reached the postseason.

Smith, who led Washington to the NFC East title after an improbable comeback from a life-threatening leg injury, missed the Wild Card game due to an unrelated calf ailment. Washington, as you certainly have heard, rolled with signal-caller Taylor Heinicke, who put together a noteworthy performance and caught Brady’s attention.

But Smith being sidelined Saturday didn’t keep Buccaneers QB Tom Brady from seeking him out after Tampa Bay’s 31-23 victory. The 43-year-old Buccaneer offered some heartfelt praise, which was caught as Brady was mic’d up during the game.

“I’m so (expletive) proud of you, bro,” Brady told Smith. “You’re (expletive) unbelievable, you know that? You’re an inspiration to all of us. You’re unbelievable. Always here if you need me.”

Smith, while not yet official, will be named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year winner. Of course, it comes after he made his return in October after nearly two years of rehabilitating the leg injury, which he sustained in Nov. 2018.

