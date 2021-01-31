Marcus Smart Shares Positive Message On Twitter Following Calf Injury

Marcus Smart is on the mend, and he doesn’t want fans to worry about him much.

The Boston Celtics guard left Saturday’s loss to the Lakers in the fourth quarter after injuring his calf while battling for the ball in the paint. He’s since been diagnosed with a Grade 1 calf strain, which comes with an estimated 2-3 week recovery time.

Smart took to Twitter shortly after news of his official diagnosis broke with an uplifting message for Celtics fans.

Check it out:

💛 be back in no time💛

The ☘️ squad got this!

Thanks for all the 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FLNsyqD3W1 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 31, 2021

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images