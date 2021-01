The Washington Football Team managed a playoff berth and a first-place finish in the NFC East this season.

But Ron Rivera’s biggest win of the year came after the WFT’s campaign ended.

The head coach was diagnosed with squamous cell cancer in August, and completed treatment at the end of October while not missing a single game all season.

And according to a Tweet from his daughter, Courtney, on Thursday, coach Rivera officially is cancer-free.

Thank you all for the love and prayers ❤️💛 just got off the phone with mom and dad leaving the hospital @RiverboatRonHC is officially cancer free!!! https://t.co/zxHls7WV7g — Courtney Rivera (@NFL2Ucla) January 28, 2021

You love to see it.

