Stephen A. Smith Floats Deshaun Watson Trade Idea Jets Should Offer Texans

It has been a long, long time since the New York Jets have had a solid, reliable quarterback.

So, Stephen A. Smith’s message to the Jets: Don’t mess this up. Give the Houston Texans whatever they want for Deshaun Watson.

The star quarterback reportedly has formally requested a trade from the Texans. Since murmurs about him wanting out have emerged, the Jets were named as a candidate for him, and it appears he might be interested in them, as well.

During Thursday’s airing of “First Take” on ESPN, Smith shared what he would offer the Texans if he were the Jets.

“If I’m the New York Jets, I offer the No. 2 overall pick, I offer the No. 23 overall pick, I offer them the second-round pick that I have, which I believe is at No. 34, and Sam Darnold for Deshaun Watson,” Smith said. “I offer all of that, and if I’ve got to throw in a first round pick for next year, I do that, too.”

It’s not entirely clear what the Texans would want for Watson, but one has to think a massive haul of possibly three first-round picks, a second-round pick and Darnold, who was taken third overall in the 2018 Draft, would at least get Houston to listen.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images