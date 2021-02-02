Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track against the Washington Capitals on Monday night.
The two teams meet again after Washington beat Boston on Saturday night in overtime at Capital One Arena.
The B’s forward lines will look a tad different with Jake DeBrusk still out. Craig Smith will slide in on David Krejci’s right side on the second line, while Karson Kuhlman slots in on the fourth line. Chris Wagner, in turn, moves to the third line alongside Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.
Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (5-1-2)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Karson Kuhlman
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-0-3)
Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson
Conor Sheary–T.J. Oshie–Richard Panik
Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway
Jakub Vrana–Michael Sgarbossa–Daniel Sprong
Zdeno Chara–John Carlson
Brendan Dillon–Trevor van Riemsdyk
Dmitri Orlov–Nick Jensen
Vitek Vanecek