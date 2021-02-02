Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Capitals Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to get back on track against the Washington Capitals on Monday night.

The two teams meet again after Washington beat Boston on Saturday night in overtime at Capital One Arena.

The B’s forward lines will look a tad different with Jake DeBrusk still out. Craig Smith will slide in on David Krejci’s right side on the second line, while Karson Kuhlman slots in on the fourth line. Chris Wagner, in turn, moves to the third line alongside Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (5-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Chris Wagner

Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Karson Kuhlman

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller

Jaroslav Halak

WASHINGTON CAPITALS (6-0-3)

Alex Ovechkin–Nicklas Backstrom–Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary–T.J. Oshie–Richard Panik

Carl Hagelin–Nic Dowd–Garnet Hathaway

Jakub Vrana–Michael Sgarbossa–Daniel Sprong

Zdeno Chara–John Carlson

Brendan Dillon–Trevor van Riemsdyk

Dmitri Orlov–Nick Jensen

Vitek Vanecek

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images