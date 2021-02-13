NESN Logo Sign In

Boston is set to face the New York Islanders on Saturday night, and it’ll mark the season debut for one Bruins defenseman.

John Moore will draw into the lineup, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy indicated Saturday morning. Moore has dealt with a lower-body injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season, but aside from that has been a healthy scratch nightly.

Moore draws in for Connor Clifton on the second pairing beside Brandon Carlo.

With the exception of Moore, the Bruins are expected to roll out the same lines and pairings from Friday’s win over the New York Rangers.

The Islanders put Leo Komarov on waivers Friday, leaving their third line left wing situation is uncertain. Since Komarov cleared, he theoretically could be put on the taxi squad and then called right back up, or the Isles can go with Ross Johnston, who is on the 23-man roster.

Other options on the taxi squad include Andrew Ladd, Austin Czarnik and Kieffer Bellows.

Tuukka Rask is in net for the Bruins as they eye their sixth straight win, which would have to come against the only team to beat them in regulation this season. Semyon Varlamov likely will go for the Islanders.

BOSTON BRUINS (10-1-2)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Jake DeBrusk–Charlie Coyle–Anders Bjork

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy

John Moore–Brandon Carlo

Jakub Zboril–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (5-4-3)

Anders Lee–Mathew Barzal–Josh Bailey

Michael Dal Colle–Brock Nelson–Jordan Eberle

Ross Johnston–J.G. Pageau–Oliver Wahlstrom

Matt Martin–Casey Cizikas–Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech–Ryan Pulock

Nick Leddy–Scott Mayfield

Andy Greene–Noah Dobson

Semyon Varlamov

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images