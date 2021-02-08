How Mike Evans Felt About Tom Brady Jawing With Tyrann Mathieu In Super Bowl

NESN Logo Sign In

Fiery Tom Brady made an appearance Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium.

Mike Evans, for one, loved seeing that side of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Brady on more than one occasion during Super Bowl LV traded verbal barbs with Tyrann Mathieu. The Buccaneers signal-caller ultimately earned the last laugh over the Chiefs safety, as Tampa Bay dethroned Kansas City as league champions with a 31-9 win.

Evans after the game was asked about the tension between Brady and Mathieu, which apparently jacked up the Bucs.

Bucs got fired up 🗣 pic.twitter.com/RupKwebuj2 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 8, 2021

Brady himself might not have felt the same way about his behavior as Evans. The Super Bowl LV MVP reportedly texted a “lengthy apology” to Mathieu after the game in which he expressed regret over losing his composure.

Of course, TB12 was in a much cheerier mood as he hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the seventh time in his unparalleled career.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images