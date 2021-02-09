Jarrett Stidham Posts Positive Instagram Amid Patriots’ QB Uncertainty

NESN Logo Sign In

It hasn’t been the best year for Jarrett Stidham and the New England Patriots.

Not only was the second-year quarterback officially relegated to backup status after the Patriots signed Cam Newton, garnering only garbage-time opportunities amid New England’s underwhelming 2020 campaign.

The Pats also watched from afar as Tom Brady, the man previously ahead of Stidham on New England’s QB depth chart, led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title.

That said, there’s no sense in crying about it. And Stidham, 24, took to Instagram late Monday night to show the world he’s turning the page and focusing on the future.

“Let the 2021 season begin,” Stidham wrote as a caption alongside a photo of him presumably working on his game.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback in 2021. Newton is a free agent and there’s been a ton of speculation linking New England to any number of QBs who might or might not be available this offseason.

Hardly anyone is talking about Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick who’s mostly failed to impress in his limited playing time. But perhaps he’ll factor into the Patriots’ plans at some point.

Either way, Stidham is giving off the impression that he’s ready to put in the work as the Patriots look to rebound next season.

