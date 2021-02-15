NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics are reeling, and Jaylen Brown isn’t interested in talking at length about Boston’s ongoing struggles.

In fact, he’d rather not talk about them at all.

Brown side-stepped a few questions Sunday following the Celtics’ ugly road loss to the Washington Wizards, who currently own the worst record in the Eastern Conference. The star swingman had “no comment” about Boston’s poor ball movement over the last two games, the other being a home loss to the lowly Detroit Pistons. Brown also didn’t “really have too much to say” when asked if the C’s are worn down, mentally and/or physically.

Perhaps Brown believes it’s more of an effort issue that has hampered the Celtics of late. The 24-year-old suggested as much Sunday following Boston’s seventh loss in its last 10 games.

“It could be (low point that we could build from), it’s up to the mentality of everybody,” Brown said, per The Boston Globe. “How we come in every day, prepare to work. If you let it be a ‘rock bottom’ mentality then that’s what it’s going to be. You come to play, you need to show (up). (Sunday) we weren’t very good.”

This isn’t to say Brown has lost faith in the Celtics, who now sit fifth in the East with a 13-13 record.

“I think we can, for sure, flip things around at any moment,” Brown said Sunday, as seen on NBC Sports Boston. “I always have faith in this organization, the team and our coaching staff. We just, we sucked today. We haven’t played well over the last few stretches of games for whatever reason, but I believe we can turn it around at any moment.”

The C’s have a golden opportunity to turn things around as we head into the second half of the campaign. Six of Boston’s final eight games of the month are against teams currently with a losing record. But as Brown explained, it’s up to the Celtics to decide what kind of team they want to be.

