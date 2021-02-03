Multiple QBs Reportedly ‘Made It Clear’ They Want To Play For Patriots

Patriots fans just might need to be patient.

Given the 7-9 season and the recent rejection by Matthew Stafford, of all people, New Englanders understandably are worried the Patriots no longer are a desirable destination. Sure, Charlie Weis scoffs at that kind of talk and Bill Belichick reportedly is ready for an “aggressive” offseason, but the fears persist.

Tuesday’s column from Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard might help fans calm down, though. Not only are the Patriots reportedly confident in where their offseason is going. But they also believe multiple quarterbacks like the idea of playing in New England.

Check out this excerpt:

The Patriots have no issues with their ability to land good players, despite the hysteria surrounding this move. The expectation is the Patriots will make some moves at some point that will make it clear they aren’t asleep at the wheel and will quickly change the expectations for the team. What those moves could be, obviously I don’t know and no one’s telling me.

What are the Patriots’ plans now at quarterback? Good question, and I’m not even sure they quite know. But I was told that there are a couple of players who have made it clear that they desire to come to New England should the opportunity present itself. No, I don’t have any names.

Lingering thoughts on the Matthew Stafford fallout for Patriots, Rams @BostonSportsBSJ https://t.co/4hKavutYhK pic.twitter.com/A9z1wBEHmb — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) February 2, 2021

So, who could those quarterbacks be?

During his weekly appearance on “Felger & Mazz,” Bedard identified a few possibilities, including Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr, Gardner Minshew and Jameis Winston. However, Bedard reiterated he only was speculating and that his sources did not specify any potential QB targets.

Nevertheless, his reporting offers a glimmer of hope for Patriots fans desperate for sources of optimism.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images