Nets’ Kevin Durant Responds To NBA After Being Pulled Mid-Game

UPDATE: (10:30 p.m. ET) The saga continued on Twitter, with Kevin Durant firing shots at the NBA for their use of terminology.
ORIGINAL STORY: Kevin Durant was in quite the limbo with the NBA’s COVID-10 health and safety protocols on Saturday.
After entering contact tracing before the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Toronto Raptors, the superstar was ruled available to play and came off the bench for the Nets. That is, until he was ruled out in the third quarter after having already played.
It was a weird situation to watch play out, and Durant clearly wasn’t thrilled when he learned he couldn’t return to the game.
He took to Twitter shortly after to vent about it, too.
Durant had COVID-19 back in March, and was held out of the game due to an abundance of caution.
Allow ESPN’s Malika Andrews to explain how the NBA explained the situation:
Got all that?