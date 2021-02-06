Nets’ Kevin Durant Responds To NBA After Being Pulled Mid-Game

NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE: (10:30 p.m. ET) The saga continued on Twitter, with Kevin Durant firing shots at the NBA for their use of terminology.

Yo @nba, your fans aren’t dumb!!!! You can’t fool em with your Wack ass PR tactics.. #FREE7 https://t.co/78N1iKFAoc — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY: Kevin Durant was in quite the limbo with the NBA’s COVID-10 health and safety protocols on Saturday.

After entering contact tracing before the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Toronto Raptors, the superstar was ruled available to play and came off the bench for the Nets. That is, until he was ruled out in the third quarter after having already played.

It was a weird situation to watch play out, and Durant clearly wasn’t thrilled when he learned he couldn’t return to the game.

He took to Twitter shortly after to vent about it, too.

Free me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 6, 2021

Durant had COVID-19 back in March, and was held out of the game due to an abundance of caution.

Allow ESPN’s Malika Andrews to explain how the NBA explained the situation:

Durant was initially held out of the game while that result was being reviewed. Under the league's health and safety protocols, we do not require a player to be quarantined until a close contact has a confirmed positive test, the league said. https://t.co/vtY1uOiXfv — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 6, 2021

NBA: During the game, a positive result was returned for the person Durant interacted this afternoon. Out of an abundance of caution, Durant was removed from the game, and contact tracing is underway to determine if he was in fact a close contact of the positive individual. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 6, 2021

Got all that?

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images