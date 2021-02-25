Red Sox Announce Plans For Return Of Fans To Fenway Park In 2021

Fenway Park will be more boisterous in 2021.
The Boston Red Sox on Thursday announced limited capacity plans that will allow for the safe return of fans to Fenway Park during the upcoming Major League Baseball season.
The club’s announcement was made in conjunction with Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday granting approval for the reopening of large venues in Massachusetts that accommodate more than 5,000 people, beginning March 22 at 12 percent of normal capacity.
Opening Day at Fenway Park is scheduled for April 1. If the ballpark operates at 12 percent of its normal seating capacity when the season begins, approximately 4,000 fans will be able to attend.
“Today’s announcement by Governor Baker and Lt. Governor Polito outlining the Commonwealth’s timetable for entering Phase 4 in late March is a major step forward and a testament to the leadership of the state and our many health care partners working together,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a press release. “We thank the Governor, Lt. Governor, Secretary Sudders, Secretary Kennealy, and all of the public officials whose hard work has helped get us to this important stage. We are eager to welcome our fans back to Fenway Park this season.”
Red Sox season ticket holders will be offered the first opportunity to attend regular season games at Fenway Park in 2021. Additional details regarding the reopening plan, including ticket information, will be announced in the coming weeks.
The Red Sox also announced that they expect Fenway Park to continue operating as a mass vaccination site beyond the start of the MLB season.
TD Garden, home of the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics, and Gillette Stadium, home of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, also announced reopening plans Thursday.
It’s obviously been a difficult year, with the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting life as we know it. But better days are on the horizon.