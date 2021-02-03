Super Bowl LV MVP Odds: Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill Among Bets With Most Value

We’re almost there, football fans.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will travel to Raymond James Stadium to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Super Bowl LV.

It will be a matchup between two of the league’s best quarterbacks, the greatest of the past generation going up against potentially the greatest in the next. And whoever wins that matchup — Brady vs. Mahomes — could be on the fast track to winning the Super Bowl MVP award.

But could it be someone else? And if so, who are a few players that present good value?

Let’s discuss, first with Super Bowl LV MVP odds, courtesy of FanDuel SportsBook:

Patrick Mahomes -105

Tom Brady +200

Tyreek Hill +1400

Travis Kelce +1500

Leonard Fournette +3000

Chris Godwin +3400

Mike Evans +3400

Cylde Edwards-Helaire +3700

Devin White +5000

Shaquil Barrett +5000

Tyran Mathieu +5000

First and foremost, bettors will want their Super MVP bets to represent the team they believe will win the game itself. Obviously, if the Chiefs win, you can count on Mike Evans not being presented the MVP trophy.

Additionally, it is important to note the quarterback on the winning team has won the award in eight of the last 11 Super Bowls. During that span, there was one receiver (Julian Edelman in Super Bowl LIII) and two linebackers (Von Miller, 50; Malcolm Smith, XLVIII) to earn the honor.

With that said, throwing at Mahomes, the Super Bowl LIV MVP, who is practically even money as of Tuesday night, or Brady, the four-time winner, probably are safest bets. But what fun is that? Instead, let’s look at two who present good value, and throw in a few long shots, too.

Those with good value:

Tyreek Hill +1400

Do you remember the video game-like numbers that Hill put up against the Buccaneers last time? He caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns with 81 yards coming after the catch. The last two receivers to win Super Bowl MVP recorded 10 catches for 141 yards (Julian Edelman) and 131 yards on nine receptions with one touchdown (Santonio Holmes, Super Bowl XLIII). Hill is a game-breaker who has the ability to mirror that production, sometimes easily, and his 14-to-1 odds are certainly something to consider.

Travis Kelce +1500

If you’re looking for the first tight end to ever win the Super Bowl MVP, you’ll be looking for quite a while. It’s never been done before. But then again, are we really considering Kelce a tight end? He’s not a hand-in-the-dirt blocker, but instead among the most impressive pass-catchers the position has seen. Kelce went off for 118 yards as the Chiefs won the AFC Championship Game. He has 21 catches for 227 yards and three touchdowns in merely two postseason games. And he caught all eight of his targets for 82 yards earlier this season against the Bucs. His 15-to-1 odds present good value even though he has never defeated Brady in the playoffs.

And here are a few long shots:

Devin White +5000

If the Buccaneers are able to come out on top against the high-powered Chiefs, we feel there’s a good chance it will be due to their defense, rather than winning in a shootout. With that in mind, White’s 50-to-1 odds are tempting, especially considering we’ve seen two recent examples of linebackers winning the award. The 2019 first-rounder, who has three sacks in two different games this season, could be the next to do so. His 12 combine tackles against the Chiefs earlier this season are among his top performances, too.

Tyran Mathieu +5000

The three-time All-Pro Mathieu is a chess piece on the Chiefs defense. He’s able to play anywhere on the field, which Brady noted this week, and the former first-rounder made one of his six interceptions against the Bucs quarterback. Mathieu has the ability to make a game-changing play for the Kansas City defense, maybe even a touchdown, as he did against the Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images