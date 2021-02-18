This Suggests There’s No Bad Blood Between Tom Brady, Tyrann Mathieu

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu apparently left whatever beef they might have had on the Raymond James Stadium turf.

Brady’s post-Super Bowl LV social media storm continued Wednesday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback put out an Instagram video directed at his haters. The post yielded a slew of responses from fellow NFL players, arguably none more noteworthy than Mathieu, who on more than one occasion engaged in a war of words with Brady on Super Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety dropped a “💪🏽” in the comment section, which suggests he isn’t harvesting any ill will toward Brady. Rather, the seven-time champion might even have a fan in the “Honey Badger.”

Brady, whose on-field animation rarely includes verbal altercations with opposing players, found himself jawing face-to-face with Mathieu a few times during Super Bowl LV, which the Bucs claimed by a score of 31-9. Mathieu after the game didn’t reveal what exactly was said between the NFL veterans, though in a since-deleted tweet he claimed Brady called him “something I won’t repeat.”

The verbal barbs did not include any racial slurs, according to Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin. Brady not long after the game reportedly apologized to Mathieu in a lengthy text message.

At this point, it seems as though the only way we’ll found out what was said is if Brady and/or Mathieu come forward and share the details, which probably is unlikely. NFL Films has the audio of each dust-up, but the production company has no intention of releasing the soundbites to the public.

For those wondering, the Buccaneers and Chiefs are not scheduled to meet over the course of the 2021 NFL campaign. So if Brady and Mathieu are to cross paths in the upcoming season, it will be for a Super Bowl rematch.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images