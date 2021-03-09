NESN Logo Sign In

Could Jimmy Garoppolo really end up back with the New England Patriots?

Adam Schefter isn’t completely dismissing the possibility.

The San Francisco 49ers’ outlook on their quarterback is unclear. General manager John Lynch indicated that Garoppolo is their guy, but their reported interest in the quarterback market is suggesting otherwise.

Thus, murmurs of a potential Garoppolo-Patriots reunion have yet to be quelled.

And during an appearance Tuesday on WEEI, Schefter offered his take on the possibility of Garoppolo ending up in New England.

“Well, tell me who San Francisco finds on the open market that’s better than Jimmy Garoppolo right now,” Schefter said, via WEEI.com. “Do they pull a trade for Sam Darnold? Do they draft a quarterback? Do they get another one of these free agent guys that they think is better than Jimmy Garoppolo? There are so many different options, right? I would say this: If, and it’s a huge if, if San Francisco decides that they could upgrade the position of quarterback, then I would think Jimmy Garoppolo would be completely logical in New England.”

Schefter goes on to point out that timing plays a role in this as well. The Patriots need wide receivers this offseason, as well, and since the quarterback situation last season was such a mess, wideouts might not want to sign in New England with no defined starter for next season.

The Patriots’ reported Trent Brown acquisition started to put things into motion, and it sounds like a busy offseason awaits.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images