Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

There are not many teams who have had the Boston Bruins’ number this season, but the New Jersey Devils are one of them.
The Bruins, who have lost to New Jersey in two of three games this season, will host the Devils on Sunday evening at TD Garden. It is Boston’s final game of a three-game homestead as puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.
The Bruins last suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Devils on Feb. 18. New Jersey, though, is just 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.
The B’s will feature some different defensive pairings with Matt Grzelcyk sliding into Brandon Carlo’s place and Jakub Zboril playing alongside top-pairing defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Carlo is week-to week after a hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson on Friday.
Charlie Coyle will center the third line, his second game back after a false positive COVID-19 test kept him out of Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.
Here are the projected lineups for Sunday’s Bruins-Devils game.
Boston Bruins (13-5-3)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner
Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy
Matt Grzelcyk–Urho Vaakanainen
Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton
Tuukka Rask
New Jersey Devils (7-11-2)
Jesper Bratt–Pavel Zacha–Nikita Gusev
Andreas Johnsson–Jack Hughes–Janne Kuokkanen
Miles Wood–Travis Zajac–Kyle Palmieri
Yegor Sharangovich–Mikhail Maltsev–Nathan Bastian
Ty Smith–Damon Severson
Dmitry Kulikov–P.K. Subban
Will Butcher–Sami Vatanen
Mackenzie Blackwood