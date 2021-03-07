Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

NESN Logo Sign In

There are not many teams who have had the Boston Bruins’ number this season, but the New Jersey Devils are one of them.

The Bruins, who have lost to New Jersey in two of three games this season, will host the Devils on Sunday evening at TD Garden. It is Boston’s final game of a three-game homestead as puck drop is set for 5 p.m. ET.

The Bruins last suffered a 3-2 defeat to the Devils on Feb. 18. New Jersey, though, is just 2-8-0 in their last 10 games.

The B’s will feature some different defensive pairings with Matt Grzelcyk sliding into Brandon Carlo’s place and Jakub Zboril playing alongside top-pairing defenseman Charlie McAvoy. Head coach Bruce Cassidy revealed Carlo is week-to week after a hit by Washington’s Tom Wilson on Friday.

Charlie Coyle will center the third line, his second game back after a false positive COVID-19 test kept him out of Wednesday’s loss to the Washington Capitals.

Here are the projected lineups for Sunday’s Bruins-Devils game.

Boston Bruins (13-5-3)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Jack Studnicka–Chris Wagner

Jakub Zboril–Charlie McAvoy

Matt Grzelcyk–Urho Vaakanainen

Jarred Tinordi–Connor Clifton

Tuukka Rask

New Jersey Devils (7-11-2)

Jesper Bratt–Pavel Zacha–Nikita Gusev

Andreas Johnsson–Jack Hughes–Janne Kuokkanen

Miles Wood–Travis Zajac–Kyle Palmieri

Yegor Sharangovich–Mikhail Maltsev–Nathan Bastian

Ty Smith–Damon Severson

Dmitry Kulikov–P.K. Subban

Will Butcher–Sami Vatanen

Mackenzie Blackwood

