Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins on Sunday will play the second leg of a back-to-back when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.

Boston earned a comeback win Saturday afternoon over the lowly Buffalo Sabre and now look to take care of business against another underperforming Eastern Conference foe. Jaroslav Halak will play goalie for the Bruins following Dan Vladar’s victory over Buffalo.

As for the rest of the lineup, Karson Kuhlman will replace Chris Wagner as the fourth-line right wing with Anton Blidh slotting in for Greg McKegg on the left. Jack Studnicka once again will center the fourth unit.

It remains to be seen whether Brad Marchand, who has been in COVID-19 protocol, will suit up. If he doesn’t, Trent Frederic will play left wing on the top line. Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly also are in COVID-19 protocol.

Here are Bruce Cassidy’s pregame updates:

🎥 #NHLBruins pregame updates per Bruce Cassidy:



Brad Marchand not completely ruled out tonight, team awaiting test results.



Karson Kuhlman and Anton Blidh join the lineup. Chris Wagner and Greg McKegg will sit.



Jaroslav Halak gets the start in net. pic.twitter.com/cJfjEXJRHB — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 28, 2021

It’s unclear how the Bruins would reshuffle their lineup if Marchand is able to play. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Here are the projected lineups and pairings for Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Devils

BOSTON BRUINS (17-8-5)

Trent Frederic–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn

Anton Blidh–Jack Studnicka–Karson Kuhlman

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton

Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-16-4)

Janne Kuokkanen–Travis Zajac–Yegor Sharangovich

Jesper Bratt–Jack Hughes–Kyle Palmieri

Miles Wood–Pavel Zacha–Nicholas Merkley

Andreas Johnsson–Michael McLeod–Jesper Boqvist

Ty Smith–Damon Severson

Dmitry Kulikov–P.K. Subban

Ryan Murray–Sami Vatanen

Mackenzie Blackwood

