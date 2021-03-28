Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Devils Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins on Sunday will play the second leg of a back-to-back when they host the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden.
Boston earned a comeback win Saturday afternoon over the lowly Buffalo Sabre and now look to take care of business against another underperforming Eastern Conference foe. Jaroslav Halak will play goalie for the Bruins following Dan Vladar’s victory over Buffalo.
As for the rest of the lineup, Karson Kuhlman will replace Chris Wagner as the fourth-line right wing with Anton Blidh slotting in for Greg McKegg on the left. Jack Studnicka once again will center the fourth unit.
It remains to be seen whether Brad Marchand, who has been in COVID-19 protocol, will suit up. If he doesn’t, Trent Frederic will play left wing on the top line. Jake DeBrusk and Sean Kuraly also are in COVID-19 protocol.
Here are Bruce Cassidy’s pregame updates:
It’s unclear how the Bruins would reshuffle their lineup if Marchand is able to play. Puck drop at TD Garden is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.
Here are the projected lineups and pairings for Sunday’s game between the Bruins and Devils
BOSTON BRUINS (17-8-5)
Trent Frederic–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Zach Senyshyn
Anton Blidh–Jack Studnicka–Karson Kuhlman
Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton
Jeremy Lauzon–Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (12-16-4)
Janne Kuokkanen–Travis Zajac–Yegor Sharangovich
Jesper Bratt–Jack Hughes–Kyle Palmieri
Miles Wood–Pavel Zacha–Nicholas Merkley
Andreas Johnsson–Michael McLeod–Jesper Boqvist
Ty Smith–Damon Severson
Dmitry Kulikov–P.K. Subban
Ryan Murray–Sami Vatanen
Mackenzie Blackwood