NESN Logo Sign In

The game is on, as they say.

After a scare in the morning, the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres are scheduled to play Thursday night at KeyBank Center. A Bruins player landed on the COVID-19 list, as did a Buffalo staff member, and that forced both teams to scrap their morning skate until additional trusting was done.

But the necessary testing and contact tracing determined both teams are clear, so off we go.

The Bruins, after beating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, are looking for consecutive wins for the first time in a month, and they have the perfect opponent to do it against. The Sabres have been a tire fire this season and are about to play in their first game since head coach Ralph Krueger was fired.

Since there wasn’t a morning skate, the status of Jarred Tinordi is unclear. The B’s defenseman left Tuesday’s game after getting boarded by Brandon Tanev, who was ejected as a result. Boston’s options to replace Tinordi if he can’t go are Urho Vaakanainen and Jack Ahcan, the latter of whom would be making his NHL debut.

Also as a result of Thursday’s canceled morning skate, the Bruins haven’t practiced or skated since Tuesday’s game since they took Wednesday off. In turn, Vaakanainen might make a little bit more sense in this spot.

The Bruins made some tweaks to the bottom six against Pittsburgh, with Oskar Steen making his NHL debut and Karson Kuhlman also playing. There’s a possibility they could get swapped out with Chris Wagner and/or Anders Bjork.

After taking Tuesday off, Jaroslav Halak likely will be back in net Thursday.

Here are the projected lineups for Thursday’s Bruins-Sabres game

BOSTON BRUINS (15-8-4)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk–David Krejci–Craig Smith

Nick Ritchie–Charlie Coyle–Oskar Steen

Trent Frederic–Sean Kuraly–Karson Kuhlman

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy

Jakub Zboril–Connor Clifton

Urho Vaakanainen–Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

BUFFALO SABRES (6-18-4)

Taylor Hall–Riley Sheahan–Tage Thompson

Tobias Rieder–Eric Staal–Sam Reinhart

Victor Olofsson–Cody Eakin–Kyle Okposo

Jeff Skinner–Curtis Lazar–Casey Mittelstadt

Brandon Davidson–Rasmus Ristolainen

Rasmus Dahlin–Colin Miller

Henri Jokiharju–Brandon Montour

Jonas Johansson





Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images