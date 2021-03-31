NESN Logo Sign In

The San Francisco 49ers probably didn’t trade up in the draft so that they could pick a skill player for Jimmy Garoppolo to add to his collection of weapons.

No, they definitely traded up to take his replacement.

Last week, the Niners made a stunning move by moving up to No. 3 overall in the draft. This is a quarterback-loaded year, and though Trevor Lawrence all but certainly will be off the board, San Fran will have a decent collection of signal-callers to choose from.

And though they continue to reiterate “Jimmy is our guy,” no one, rightfully, believes them.

We already know how Garoppolo reacted to the move, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated the obvious Monday.

“I’m sure Jimmy was a little pissed off from it, just like I’d be, too,” Shanahan said, via The Mercury News. “But me knowing Jimmy, he’ll be fired up and come in and work his butt off. The more mad Jimmy gets, usually, the better he gets. So if he gets madder and stays healthy, this is going to be a good thing for Jimmy, too, which could be a great problem for the 49ers.

“I hope Jimmy’s all right with it and I expect him to be.”

Garoppolo potentially could be a good trade chip, and when the 49ers moved up in the draft, everyone assumed it meant Jimmy G was headed for as reunion with the New England Patriots — flames that only were fanned Tuesday at Alabama’s pro day. However, it sounds like New England players might not be totally interested in a Garoppolo return.

