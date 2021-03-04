How Raiders’ Response To Derek Carr Trade Speculation Impacts Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Remember all the Derek Carr trade rumors over the last few weeks?

The Las Vegas Raiders, you may recall, were expected to “field calls” for the 29-year-old quarterback, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore. Bonsignore even reported how a potential three-team trade could allow Las Vegas to acquire Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson.

Obviously, seeing how the Patriots were in need of a serviceable starter, that conversation changed locally in Ned England. It quickly became: Could Derek Carr be traded to the Patriots?

Well, Raiders general manager Mike Mayock on Wednesday seemed to put an end to all those Carr trade scenarios. Instead, Mayock issued a glowing review of the Carr, who by most accounts is an average-to-below-average starting signal-caller.

“I think Derek Carr had his best year yet, under Jon Gruden,” Mayock said, according to ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “I think he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and we’re happy with him…

“I think Jon Gruden and I would stand shoulder to shoulder and pound the table for Derek Carr.”

Could Mayock’s sentiments be calculated or classic general manager-speak? Yes, for sure. But if you do take it at face value, it appears the Raiders value Carr a lot and thus are against trading him. Carr, who enters his age-30 season, has spent the last seven with the organization.

While it closes the door one potential Patriots quarterback, it leaves another wide open. It cements the fact that Las Vegas would be more inclined to trade Carr’s backup in Marcus Mariota.

Reports have surfaced recently about Mariota’s trade stock taking a hit due to the incentives in his contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted, based on said incentives, Mariota starting the full season could grant him $20 million.

It’s no surprise that would turn a few teams away, but based on the Patriots’ glaring need at the position, New England could be an obvious suitor for Mariota.

And all indications point to the Raiders having their ear to the ground.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images