Jonnu Smith Tweets Initial Message Patriots Fans Are Going To Love

Jonnu Smith seemingly has confirmed that he will be joining the Patriots, and New England fans are going to enjoy his simple message upon agreeing to the four-year, $50 million deal.

“All I know is work,” he tweeted Monday evening. “@Patriots let’s get to it.”

The 25-year-old Smith was arguably the most complete tight end on the open market, and filled arguably the biggest need for New England.

Smith, formerly of the Tennessee Titans, is coming off of his best NFL season as he caught 41 passes for 448 yards with eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 248-pounder has compiled 114 catches for 1,302 yards with 16 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.