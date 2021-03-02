Julian Edelman Posts Very Relatable Tweet To Welcome Month Of March

NESN Logo Sign In

We’ve made it to March, folks.

It’s hard to believe it’s nearly been a year since the COVID-19 pandemic paused professional sports leagues across the United States. But here we are, 12 months later and in our second March of the pandemic.

It hasn’t been uncommon during this time to see people grow out their hair or do something drastic to it. Especially because hair salons and barbershops were closed for a period of time, many decided to just not get a haircut since March 2020.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman took to Twitter to post a very relatable tweet as we enter March 2021.

Sure, the picture on the right is an older one, but you get the point.

Edelman was limited to just six games in 2020 after undergoing a knee procedure. But hopefully his knee (and hair) will be good to go come the new season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images