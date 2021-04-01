Marcus Smart Thinks Celtics Will ‘Turn It Around,’ Just Not Sure When

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics just cannot seem to shake off this slump.

Boston fell to 23-25 on Wednesday with their 113-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden.

The C’s were down two experienced centers in Robert Williams and Tristan Thompson, but it is no excuse. The injury list has not been Boston’s friend this season, but the team has managed to overcome this obstacle in years past and found ways to succeed.

This season, though, things are different. And as Marcus Smart noted, this hole will not be easy to climb out of.

But the Celtics point guard does have some hope.