It appears the Miami Dolphins have Kyle Van Noy in a bit of a limbo.

Rumors swirled that the team planned to cut the outside linebacker after one season with the team. But ESPN’s Field Yates indicated why the move hasn’t shown up on the transaction wire.

“The Dolphins have not yet released outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy because the team is trying to trade him,” Yates on Thursday reported. “Van Noy is due a $12.5M salary this year.

“A tough trade to pull off even for a productive and respected player, but the Dolphins are trying.”

Also tough thanks to those reports about how they wanted to release him anyways. But perhaps a team out there wants to work out a package with some additional draft picks.

Van Noy was “surprised and disappointed” upon hearing the team wanted to go in a different direction after one season. Former Patriots teammates have suggested they’d like to see him come back, and Van Noy reportedly hasn’t ruled out a return to New England.

Van Noy earned two Super Bowls in 3 1/2 seasons with the New England, including a career year in 2019.

One way or another, it looks like he won’t be in Miami any longer. We’ll see how it all plays out.

