Rob Gronkowski Admits Other Teams Were Interested During Free Agency

NESN Logo Sign In

Teams around the NFL seemed interested in Rob Gronkowski, but the likeliest soution came to pass.

The legendary tight end, after coming out of retirement ahead of the 2020, hit free agency but elected to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It was suspected that there would be interest in Gronk on the open market, chiefly from the Buffalo Bills, the 31-year-old’s childhood hometown team.

But it sounds like Gronkowski’s decision was an easy one.

“There were a couple of other teams also,” Gronkowski said, via NFL.com. “But overall I wanted to be back with the Buccaneers organization. The setup here is unbelievable.”

The Bucs now are effectively running things back in 2021 after winning the Super Bowl. In part because Tom Brady restructured his deal, Tampa has been able to bring back a number of key pieces who were free agents.

Last season, Gronkowski played in all 16 regular season games, catching 45 passes for 623 yards with seven touchdowns. He had a pair of touchdowns grabs in the postseason, including in the Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Presumably, the next pass-catcher the Buccaneers will try to retain is Antonio Brown. However, Russell Wilson reportedly is trying to get the Seattle Seahawks to sign the wideout.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images