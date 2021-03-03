Search Warrant Executed For Tiger Woods’ Car After Accident

NESN Logo Sign In

Investigating last week’s car accident involving Tiger Woods, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has executed a search warrant on the vehicle the golfer was driving.

The warrant was to obtain data from the “black box” of the Genesis GV80 that was wrecked after the single-car crash.

While law enforcement had to establish probable cause that a crime was committed, this was described as standard procedure by Sheriff’s Deputy John Schloegl, via USA TODAY Sports.

“We’re trying to determine if a crime was committed,” Schloegl on Tuesday told USA TODAY Sports. “If somebody is involved in a traffic collision, we’ve got to reconstruct the traffic collision, if there was any reckless driving, if somebody was on their cell phone or something like that. We determine if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we close out the case, and it was a regular traffic collision.”

Schloegl noted Woods has been cooperative in the investigation of the accident as the golfer recovers from the injuries he sustained.

It’s been reported that Woods was not impaired at the time of the wreck.

Thumbnail photo via Harrison Hill/USA TODAY Images