It certainly seems where there is smoke there is fire when it comes to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers, as you may have heard, reportedly has told multiple people within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to Green Bay. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst, though, told reporters Thursday night the possibility of a trade was “absolutely false.”

The original reports started to surface Thursday afternoon as Rodgers essentially hijacked the lead up to the 2021 NFL Draft. One NFL analyst reported how the Denver Broncos had made an “impressive deal” for Rodgers while another reported a Broncos-Packers trade was practically finalized.

Those reports seem to have swayed oddsmakers, who started making odds regarding Rodgers’ next team. Of note, if the 2020 NFL MVP is not traded, those bets are void.

Here’s who has the best odds to land the star signal-caller, per FOX Bet.

Denver Broncos -150

Las Vegas Raiders +250

New Orleans Saints +500

Carolina Panthers +1000

Washington Football Team +1200

San Francisco 49ers +1600

The 49ers probably would have been ranked a bit higher seeing how Rodgers reportedly came out and said he would prefer to play on the West Coast. San Francisco drafting 20-year-old Trey Lance No. 3 overall Thursday, though, probably meant their prices took a hit.