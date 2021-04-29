NESN Logo Sign In

Patrick Mahomes had a similar reaction as the rest of the NFL world upon hearing the draft-day rumors that Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the Green Bay Packers.

It was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter approximately five hours before the start of Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback, offered a very relatable reaction depicting the craziness of the day.

“Well I see draft weekend is going to be pretty interesting…,” Mahomes tweeted.

We’ve since heard reports noting how Rodgers’ displeasure with the Packers franchise is not just contract related, and it seems there is a real chance he has played his last game in Green Bay. We’ve also learned the 2020 NFL MVP prefers to land on the West Coast with the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos or Las Vegas Raiders.

The 49ers, specifically, reportedly offered the Packers a package for Rodgers including the No. 3 overall pick and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. Rodgers reportedly even expected to be traded to the 49ers ahead of Thursday.

… And to think the draft hasn’t even kicked off yet.