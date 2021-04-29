Red Sox’s Alex Cora Has Great Advice For Patriots Ahead Of NFL Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NFL Draft will be going on Thursday night as the Boston Red Sox open their series against the Texas Rangers, and Alex Cora wanted to offer some advice to the New England Patriots.

No one really knows what the Patriots will do in the first round, but rumors have been swirling all over the place.

If you ask Cora, he has an idea for who the Patriots should draft.

“I really don’t know what they need,” he told reporters Thursday. “Just go with the best player.”

It’s really not all that bad of a plan, right?

“They know what they’re doing,” Cora said. “They’re really good at what they do. We’ll find out after the game.”

We’ll have to check back and see if Cora is happy with who the Patriots end up drafting.