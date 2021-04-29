NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox are tied for Major League Baseball’s best record after a 1-0 win over the New York Mets on Wednesday night.

But if you ask Alex Cora, while the Red Sox certainly have fun, they know there still is room for improvement.

“We were joking. We have our own inside joke about power rankings, we treat it like college baseball,” the Red Sox manager said. “I told Xander (Bogaerts) before the game that we beat (Jacob deGrom) we might be No. 1 in the nation in the upcoming days. It’s just silly stuff, but they know where they’re at, they know what they’re doing.”

The Red Sox indeed beat deGrom with just one run, something the Mets star unfortunately is all too familiar with.

Still, beating one of MLB’s best pitchers and having 16 wins on the season must make you feel like the best team in the league, right?