Alex Verdugo is enjoying a really strong Wednesday both offensively and defensively, and one Boston Red Sox legend took notice.

Verdugo went 2-for-4 in the Red Sox’s first game of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Boston’s 3-2 win. He also made the game-winning catch that was a tad reminiscent of Andrew Benintendi’s 2018 American League Championship Series catch in Game 4 against the Houston Astros.

The 24-year-old had two RBIs and a run through the first five innings of Wednesday’s second game, and David Ortiz took to Twitter to let the world know he’s liking what he’s seeing.

“Have a day verdugo .. see u kid,” Ortiz tweeted.

We’re sure Verdugo will be pretty excited when he sees this.

