Bruins Wish Julian Edelman Luck After Receiver Announces Retirement

Julian Edelman must be feeling the love after the New England Patriots wide receiver announced his retirement Monday night.

The news broke after Edelman was released by the Patriots, and a slew a congratulatory messages started to flood in from fans, Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft and other Boston sports teams.

The Bruins got in on the fun, too.

Edelman frequently was seen at sporting events across the city. He even served as the Bruins fan banner captain during Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final, and even had B’s head coach Bruce Cassidy loving when he chugged a Bud Light on the jumbotron during Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“Steel > wheels. Just saying,” The Bruins tweeted.

“A competitor for the ages. Best of luck in your retirement, @Edelman11!”

Hopefully Edelman will continue to show his face around TD Garden and Fenway Park.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images