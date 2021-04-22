Celtics Injuries: Jaylen Brown Out Vs. Suns With Shoulder Ailment

NESN Logo Sign In

Jaylen Brown is sitting out Thursday for the the Boston Celtics against the Phoenix Suns.

Listed as doubtful on the team’s latest injury report entering game day, details about the wing’s left shoulder bursitis have been few and far between from coach Brad Stevens and president of basketball operations Danny Ainge. Brown was evaluated immediately Monday after a narrow loss to the Chicago Bulls, and seems to be touch-and-go.

“I gathered it was triggered in that game, But I don’t know the answer to that. He had not been talking about it before, at least not to me,” Stevens said Thursday in his pregame media availability when asked if this was a chronic ailment or one triggered by something against the Bulls.

“He’s likely out, he’s going to come to the gym and see how it feels, but you know he went through stuff today and I would say he’s likely out.”

#NEBHInjuryReport update:



Jaylen Brown (left shoulder bursitis) – OUT

Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) – OUT

Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 22, 2021

Beyond that, Jayson Tatum (left ankle impingement) and Kemba Walker (illness, non-COVID) have been upgraded to available. Stevens also provided updates on Robert Williams, who has had some left knee soreness, and Evan Fournier, who is getting back into game-shape after a bout in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.