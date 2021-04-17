David Pastrnak Snaps Scoreless Streak As Bruins Sweep Islanders

NESN Logo Sign In

David Pastrnak found the back of the net Friday.

After going eight straight games without a goal, the Boston Bruins sharpshooter lit the lamp with just three seconds remaining in the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Pastrnak’s first-period tally was his 17th goal of the season and broke a tie with Patrice Bergeron for the second most goals on the team behind Brad Marchand.

To see Pastrnak’s well-timed shot, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images