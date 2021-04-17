David Pastrnak Snaps Scoreless Streak As Bruins Sweep Islanders

Pasta netted goal No. 17 on Friday

David Pastrnak found the back of the net Friday.

After going eight straight games without a goal, the Boston Bruins sharpshooter lit the lamp with just three seconds remaining in the first period against the New York Islanders at TD Garden.

Pastrnak’s first-period tally was his 17th goal of the season and broke a tie with Patrice Bergeron for the second most goals on the team behind Brad Marchand.

To see Pastrnak’s well-timed shot, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

