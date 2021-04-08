NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun are embracing their bond with the Mohegan Tribe like never before.

The Sun on Thursday unveiled their Nike WNBA uniform collection, which consists of three versions: the WNBA Nike Heroine Edition, the WNBA Nike Explorer Edition and the WNBA Nike Rebel Edition. The details of each uniform reflect the Mohegan Tribe’s symbolism and history.

Check them out in these photos.

The details tell our story. Introducing the Heroine Edition. pic.twitter.com/5hoJxbIZ9u — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

The details tell our story. Introducing the Explorer Edition. pic.twitter.com/nhvDlewM1b — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

The details tell our story. Introducing the Rebel Edition. pic.twitter.com/quLsAkDfaz — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

Beth Regan of the Mohegan Tribal Council of Elders explains the connections between the Tribe and Sun uniforms in the video the Sun shared Wednesday.

This is H.E.R. story. Beth Regan of the Mohegan Tribal Council of Elders take us through the tradition and symbolism woven into these threads. pic.twitter.com/YxmsKzE4e2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) April 8, 2021

The new Sun uniforms will be available for purchase April 14 on connecticutsun.com.

The new-look Sun in 2021 will be one of 12 WNBA teams competing in the league’s 25th anniversary season. The WNBA has not announced dates for the 2021 season.

Thumbnail photo via Mary Holt/USA TODAY Sports Images