These Stats Show How Absurdly Good Red Sox Offense Has Been

NESN Logo Sign In

This Boston Red Sox team is hitting at a rate that simply is embarrassing other teams around Major League Baseball.

It hasn’t taken long this season for the Red Sox to cement themselves as one of the most offensively gifted teams in the league. On multiple occasions already in this young season — including Monday’s win over the Chicago White Sox — they’ve run up the score on opposing teams, whether it’s by going deep a bunch of times or just one base knock after another.

Whatever the case might be, they’re putting up big numbers in a way that, quite frankly, few others in MLB have.

Yesterday marked the 3rd time this season the Red Sox scored 10+ runs on 15+ hits. No other team in the majors has done that more than once.



The Sox have scored 11+ runs on 16+ hits 3 times. The other 29 teams have combined to do that 4 times. — Red Sox Notes (@SoxNotes) April 20, 2021

Wild stuff.