These Stats Show How Absurdly Good Red Sox Offense Has Been

This Boston Red Sox team is hitting at a rate that simply is embarrassing other teams around Major League Baseball.
It hasn’t taken long this season for the Red Sox to cement themselves as one of the most offensively gifted teams in the league. On multiple occasions already in this young season — including Monday’s win over the Chicago White Sox — they’ve run up the score on opposing teams, whether it’s by going deep a bunch of times or just one base knock after another.
Whatever the case might be, they’re putting up big numbers in a way that, quite frankly, few others in MLB have.
Wild stuff.
The Red Sox will look to keep the offensive tear going Tuesday when they welcome the Toronto Blue Jays to town for a two-game set at Fenway Park. First pitch for the opener is set for 7 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.