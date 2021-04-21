This Stat Shows How Hot Boston Sports Teams Have Been In April

NESN Logo Sign In

Things got pretty rough there for a stretch, but it looks like nature is healing and all is right in the world again for Boston sports fans.

At least for the month of April, that is.

The year 2020 was when everything went wrong in Title Town. None of the four major professional teams raised a new banner, and the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots all lost notable contributors — to say the least.

But we’re not here to be nostalgic over the good old days with Tom Brady, Zdeno Chara, Mookie Betts or Gordon Hayward. Because right now, life is pretty good in Boston.

See for yourself: