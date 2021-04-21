This Stat Shows How Hot Boston Sports Teams Have Been In April

Things got pretty rough there for a stretch, but it looks like nature is healing and all is right in the world again for Boston sports fans.
At least for the month of April, that is.
The year 2020 was when everything went wrong in Title Town. None of the four major professional teams raised a new banner, and the Boston Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics and New England Patriots all lost notable contributors — to say the least.
But we’re not here to be nostalgic over the good old days with Tom Brady, Zdeno Chara, Mookie Betts or Gordon Hayward. Because right now, life is pretty good in Boston.
See for yourself:
As noted by Boston Sports Info on Twitter, Boston’s three active teams (Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics) all have a combined record of 28-11-1 for a .713 winning percentage this month. That percentage only gets better when you filter their last 31 games or how they played on the road.
Sure, Patriots legend Julian Edelman retired this month. But if we had to sacrifice one more year with him to get back to our winning ways, that’s fine.