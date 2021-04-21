Tuukka Rask Injury: Bruins Goaltender Offers Optimistic Update On Health

NESN Logo Sign In

Tuukka Rask proved again Tuesday how he did not miss a beat since returning after a month out of the lineup due to an upper-body injury.

The Boston Bruins goaltender, playing in his third game back, stopped all 32 shots he faced and lifted the Bruins to a 2-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. It was his first shutout of the season save for a one-period performance on March 25 before he left the contest after re-aggravating the same upper-body injury.

Rask, though, offered an optimistic update on his health following Tuesday’s win.

“Well, good enough to play. It’s maintaining the strength and everything else, the health, as much as possible and kind of giving it rest when need be, and not pushing it too much,” Rask said on a postgame video conference. “Hopefully I’ll be able to play in many, many more months ahead. But I’m feeling good and it doesnâ€™t bother me playing. So, thatâ€™s a plus.”

Fortunately for the Bruins even despite Rask’s absence, and the subsequent absence of Jaroslav Halak who landed in the league’s COVID-19 protocols, rookies Jeremy Swayman and Dan Vladar filled in nicely to keep Boston more than afloat.